One killed as Cyclone Midhili batters Sandwip

Cyclonic storm
Representational image of a cyclone: NASA/International Space Station

A man was killed as a branch of a tree fell on him in front of his house at Moghdhora village in Sandwip upazila of Chattogram as Cyclone Midhili lashed Bangladesh coasts this evening.

The deceased is Abdul Ohab, 65, of Moghdhora village of the upazila, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sandwip Police Station, said when Ohab was standing outside his house during the storm around 6:00pm, a tree branch fell on him. He died on the spot.

