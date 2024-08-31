OCAB delivers 4,000 relief packages to flood victims

The Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAB) has distributed 4,000 relief packages, valued at 68 lakh taka, to residents affected by the floods in Lakshmipur, Noakhali, and Feni districts.

This relief initiative, led by OCAB, was funded by donations from overseas Chinese citizens living in Bangladesh.

More than 20 Chinese volunteers participated in the distribution of the aid, according to a statement from OCAB.

The relief packages, which contained essential items such as rice, cooking oil, and hygiene products, aimed at providing crucial support to flood-affected families.

OCAB emphasized that this humanitarian effort reflects the organization's commitment to supporting the local communities in times of crisis, highlighting the solidarity between the overseas Chinese community and the people of Bangladesh.