Nearly 18 lakh people affected by floods in 6 districts

A total of 1,89,663 families have been marooned in 43 flood-affected upazilas of six districts -- Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, and Moulvibazar, according to the Department of Disaster Management and Relief.

The number of people affected by flood in the districts is 17,96,248.

A total of 1,359 shelter centres have been opened in the districts to provide shelter and 17,882 people along with 3,486 cattle have already taken shelter in the centres.

A total of 309 medical teams so far have been made operational across the six districts to provide medical services to the victims.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated Tk 1.42 crore, 8,550 metric tonnes of rice, and 8,000 packets of food as relief, it said, adding that adequate relief supplies have been stocked for each district.

The deputy commissioners of the flood-affected districts have been asked to work in coordination with members of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement, the army, medical teams, and other volunteers.

A control room has been set up at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and people can call 0255101115 for information and assistance.

According to weather agencies, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the northeastern part of the country and adjoining upstream areas over the next 48 hours.

The water levels of major rivers in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country are rising.

In Feni, one person died by drowning in floodwaters in Fulgazi upazila.

The army and navy are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of the district.

A total of 160 army personnel have been deployed in Feni, equipped with 40 rescue vehicles. Additionally, a water treatment plant has been set up, and 71 navy personnel along with eight rescue vehicles are on the job.

More vessels, including those from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), are being brought in to assist.

Details of affected districts, upazilas, and the relief efforts are as follows:

Feni:

-Six upazilas affected by floods.

-Approximately 300,000 water-borne victims.

-One person drowned in floodwaters.

-78 shelters opened, providing refuge for 20,000 people.

-76 medical teams deployed.

-Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has allocated Tk 42,00,000 in cash, 1,400 metric tons of rice, and 3,000 packets of dry food.

Cumilla:

64 unions across 11 upazilas affected.

47,770 people affected.

587 shelters opened, providing refuge for 392 people.

Disaster Management and Relief Ministry allocated Tk 25,00,000 in cash and 1,600 metric tons of rice.

Noakhali:

-86 unions across 8 upazilas affected.

-1,21,200 marooned families and 1,202,000 affected people.

-345 shelters opened, providing refuge for 7,753 people and 1,795 cattle.

-88 medical teams deployed.

-Disaster Management and Relief Ministry allocated Tk 25,00,000 in cash and 1,600 metric tons of rice.

Chattogram:

-3 upazilas affected.

-20,175 marooned families and 95,900 affected people.

-232 shelters opened, though no one has taken refuge in them yet.

-127 medical teams deployed.

-Disaster Management and Relief Ministry allocated Tk 15,00,000 in cash and 1,600 metric tons of rice.

Moulvibazar:

-35 unions across 6 upazilas affected.

-12,966 marooned families and 61,660 affected people.

-Disaster Management and Relief Ministry allocated Tk 10,00,000 in cash, 1,850 metric tons of rice, and 1,000 packets of dry food.

Khagrachhari:

-9 upazilas affected.

-15,422 marooned families and 87,718 affected people.

-117 shelters opened, providing refuge for 7,277 people and 1,691 cattle.

-18 medical teams deployed.

-Disaster Management and Relief Ministry allocated 800 metric tons of rice.