Natural disasters: 1.83cr affected in Bangladesh over last four months

Says UN agency

In order to swiftly determine the magnitude of disasters and address any gaps in the government's ability to respond, it is important to cooperate with the Department of Disaster Management to publish accurate information about these events. FILE PHOTO: STAR

A total of 1.83 crore people in the country have been affected by natural disasters, including cyclones and floods, over the four months from May to August, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The recent floods in the southeastern and northeastern regions had the most significant impact, affecting 59 lakh people, as reported by OCHA on Thursday.

These floods have been the most severe disaster of the year so far. Earlier this year, cyclone Rimal, which struck the coast on May 26, affected 46 lakh people.

The UN reported that recent flash floods in Bangladesh have devastated communities across 11 eastern districts. Over 5 lakh people are displaced in 3,403 evacuation shelters, the report mentioned.

The most affected districts are Noakhali, Cumilla, Laxmipur, Feni, Chattogram, and Moulvibazar. Rural roads, agricultural fields, and fishponds have been submerged, cutting off essential access and severely impacting livelihoods. Crops in over 3.39 lakh hectares have been completely damaged, it said.

The report said that over 7,000 schools are closed due to flooding, affecting 17.5 lakh primary students across the affected districts.

Displacement and overcrowded temporary shelters have heightened security concerns, including for women and girls. The flooding of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities across affected areas is of concern in terms of health and water-borne diseases, it said.

Meanwhile, over 20 lakh children in eastern Bangladesh are at risk as floods swept through homes, schools, and villages, Unicef said yesterday.

These floods are the worst in eastern Bangladesh in 34 years, said a press release from the UN agency.

Unicef said millions of children and families are stranded without food and emergency relief supplies. Government officials and volunteers are conducting rescue operations, although access remains difficult in some areas.

"The devastating floods in the eastern parts of Bangladesh are a tragic reminder of the relentless impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on children. Far too many children have lost loved ones, their homes, schools, and now are completely destitute," said Emma Brigham, deputy representative of Unicef Bangladesh.