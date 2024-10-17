Low-pressure area turns into depression over Bay

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday reported that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjacent southeastern Bay has strengthened into a depression.

It also said the depression is moving in a west-northwesterly direction and is expected to continue doing so.

In its latest forecast, the Met predicted rain or thundershowers in Khulna division in 24 hours from 9:00am yesterday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at one or two places in Khulna division. Elsewhere, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies," it said.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged across the country, according to the Met.

The highest rainfall – 14mm – in the country in the 24 hours till 6:00am yesterday was recorded in Dinajpur.

The highest temperature recorded in the 24 hours till 6:00pm was 35 degrees Celsius in Feni, Sitakunda, and Mongla, while the lowest temperature -- 22.5 degrees Celsius -- was recorded in Tentulia early yesterday.