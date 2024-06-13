Heavy rainfall in Sylhet triggers flash flood warning

The Met office today recorded a heavy rainfall of 186mm in Sylhet.

Many areas, including MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Shahjalal Upasahar, Kazalshah, Dargamhalla, Kalighat, Bagbari, Machimpur and others were seriously affected by waterlogging, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

The Meteorological Department in Sylhet recorded 105mm of rainfall from 6:00am to 9:00am and another 81mm in the next three hours.

Water levels of all major rivers in Sylhet keep rising for the last few days due to continuous heavy rain, triggering warnings of flash flood.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan ordered all government officials of all upazilas and district administrations to remain prepared to tackle the possible flood, reports UNB.

Shah Md Shajib, the assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Met office, said, "Thunder clouds accumulated over Sylhet that could lead to heavy showers and possible lightning strikes."

Meanwhile, 389mm of rainfall was recorded in Cherrapunji in India's Meghalaya within 24 hours till this morning at 9:00am.

Such heavy rainfall might cause a flash flood in the bordering upazilas of Sylhet, and the district administration circulated an alert in this regard.