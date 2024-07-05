Flood situation worsens in the north

Major rivers in Sylhet still overflowing

A submerged village in Kurigram. People trying to cross an inundated bridge in Jamalpur. Photo: Star

The flood situation in the country's north continues to deteriorate due to an onrush of water from the upstream, while two major rivers in the Sylhet region are still flowing above the danger level.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) warned that floods may worsen at some low-lying areas near the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura and Sirajganj districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the north and areas adjoining the upstream in the next 48 hours, an FFWC bulletin released at 9:00am said yesterday.

However, the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Sylhet region may remain steady in the next 24 hours, it added.

Yesterday, fresh areas were inundated in Kurigram as the Brahmaputra's water level further rose by 48cm in 24 hours from 6:00pm on Wednesday. Earlier, it was 60cm above the danger level at the Noonkhawa point, according to the local Water Development Board (WDB).

"If the water level continues to rise at this rate, the flood situation may take a severe turn," said Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Kurigram's WDB.

Meanwhile, the flood-hit people have been suffering immensely.

Tofazzal Hossain, 60, a resident of Char Bhagabatipur in Kurigram Sadar, said, "My house has gone at least 3-4 feet under water. The tube wells and toilets were also submerged. My 10 chickens and two goats floated away."

Majibur Rahman, 60, of Barabhita village in Phulbari upazila, said, "We can't get out of home and we have no work due to the flood. How will we survive?"

Some also lost their paddy fields to the flood.

In Sirajganj, low-lying and char areas have been inundated as water levels of the Jamuna rose 20cm above the danger level at Hard Point last evening.

According to Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of Sirajganj WDB, it will continue to rise for the next 2-3 days due to the onrush of water from the upstream.

In Gaibandha and Bogura, floods further intensified as the Jamuna flowed 77cm above the danger level at Gaibandha's Fulchari upazila around 6:00pm yesterday.

At least 80,000 people were affected in both districts combined, according to the district relief and rehabilitation officers.

In the northeast, the Surma river was flowing 70cm above the danger level at Sylhet's Kanaighat point at 3:00pm, while the Kushiyara was flowing 155cm above the danger level at the Amalshid point.

However, the water levels of the Sari-Gowain and Manu rivers in Sylhet and Moulvibazar were flowing below the danger levels.

"Water will continue receding if there is no rainfall in the upstream," said Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of Sylhet WDB.

However, many people still remained stranded.

Moinul Islam, a resident of Bademansur area in Moulvibazar, said, "We can't even get out of our house as the entire village remains under water."

(Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Bogura and Pabna contributed to this report.)