Flood situation worsens further in Sylhet

More areas in the city, villages inundated as rives swell

The flood situation in Sylhet continues to worsen as rivers are swelling due to the onrush of water from upstream, inundating city neighbourhoods and rural areas yesterday.

Around 1 lakh more people were affected by the flood yesterday, raising the number of flood-hit people to around 7.38 lakh in Sylhet, according to the district administration's statistics.

Neighbourhoods of 28 city wards, out of 48, and 832 villages in 14 upazilas have gone under water, say the statistics.

The Surma was flowing 11cm above the danger level near Sylhet city at 6:00pm yesterday and the Kushiyara 24cm above the danger mark at Amalshid point under Zakiganj upazila, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sylhet.

About 26mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6:00pm, said Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of BWDB.

Meanwhile, 122mm rainfall was recorded in India's Cherrapunji on Monday and water is flowing downstream. That is why the rivers in Sylhet are swelling, he added.

City dwellers are facing difficulties preparing food as many areas are without electricity and gas.

"Our entire area has gone under knee-deep water. All houses have been inundated. Many have already left their homes and taken shelter elsewhere," said Sajidur Rahman, of Sylhet city's Upashohor area.

Floodwater enters the city through drains and canals as the rivers surrounding the city are overflowing, said Sajlu Lashkar, public relations officer of Sylhet City Corporation.

Amid this situation, Zakiganj and Kanaighat upazila parishads go to polls today.

"The flooded polling stations have been changed. We have taken all-out preparations to hold the elections," said Returning Officer Imrul Hasan, who is an additional district magistrate of Sylhet.

Meanwhile in Sunamganj, hundreds of people have been affected by the flood in the district. Many roads have been submerged, disrupting communications, said locals.