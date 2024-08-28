Flood relief: Lack of logistics key obstacle

Seven-year-old Riya feeding her 10-month-old brother the bread they received as relief for flood victims yesterday. Their family, along with 25 others, have been in the under-construction building in Feni municipality since Thursday when their previous shelter was flooded. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Inadequate logistics continue to plague relief distribution along the eastern flank of Bangladesh that has been ravaged by the recent flood. Although the government has allocated food relief and cash -- 20,650 tonnes of rice and Tk 3.52 crore -- many among the 5.6 million flood victims of 11 districts are yet to benefit from it.

While the flood situation has improved in the absence of torrential rains in the eastern districts and water levels are subsiding, local administration and volunteers still find it hard to reach remote areas since they do not have enough boats. As a result, there is a strong demand for relief materials in deep pockets. Some of the officials have also complained of inadequate allocation of relief materials.

According to a daily update of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Chattogram was allocated Tk 35 lakh and 2,100 tonnes of rice, Feni was allocated Tk 62 lakh and 2,900 tonnes of rice, Cumilla, Noakhali and Sylhet were each allocated with Tk 45 lakh and 2,600 tonnes rice, Moulvibazar with Tk 30 lakh and 2,350 tonnes of rice, Habiganj with Tk 35 lakh and 2400 tonnes of rice, Brahmanbaria with Tk 15 lakh and 1,600 tonnes of rice, Lakkhipur and Khagrachhari with Tk 10 lakh and 500 tonnes of rice each, and Cox'sBazar with Tk 20 lakh and 500 tonnes of rice.

The disaster relief ministry also allocated 15,000 packs of dry food and baby food worth Tk 35 lakh and another Tk 35 lakh for fodder.

Shahina Akhter, deputy commissioner (DC) of Feni told The Daily Star confirmed that she had received the relief materials but could not reach the remote areas. "Initially we could not distribute the materials in the remote areas as it was hard to reach the villages. But from today (Tuesday) we plan to distribute rice in every ward."

"We have already sent instructions to all UNOs accordingly," she said.

Tania Bhuiyan, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Fulgazi sub-district under Feni confirmed receiving about 250 tonnes of rice, 500 sacks of dry food and Tk 7.5 lakh as relief from the DC office. "We have been facing difficulties in sending relief to remote areas. But the army and navy are trying their best."

Apart from the government relief initiatives, armed forces air dropped around 48,000 packets of food among destitute people. Also, private volunteers distributed an estimated 60,000 packets of food, she said.

Considering that both government agencies and non-government organisations as well as volunteers were engaged in distributing disaster relief materials, the ministry directed deputy commissioners of the flood affected districts to coordinate efforts with units of the anti-discrimination student movement, army, navy, fire service and civil defence, medical teams and other volunteer units.

Local government officials of Noakhali and Laxmipur districts also said they were facing difficulties to distribute relief in remote areas.

Kabirhat UNO Mohammad Sarwar Uddin, under Noakhali district, said he received 96 tonnes of rice and Tk 4.5 lakh in cash for two lakh people affected by the flood. "But we are not able to distribute that in the remote areas due to a lack of boats," he told The Daily Star.

Subarnachar UNO Md Al Amin Sarkar said they had received 76 tonnes of rice and Tk 3.5 lakh. "We are trying to reach the remote areas," he said.

Lakkhipur Sadar UNO Arifur Rahman said they have so far received 126 tonnes of rice and Tk 4 lakh for people of 21 unions.

Raipur UNO Imran Khan said the government allocation was inadequate. "We are not getting relief from any non-government sources here. And we are not able to reach remote places away from roads because we don't have boats," he said.

Contacted, Fatikchhari UNO Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said flood waters receded in most of the areas in the upazila on Tuesday, adding, "Only two unions—Suabil and Harualchhari—are still under water."

While water had receded in many localities, some low laying areas still remain inundated, said Yamin Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said that overall flood situation was improving as water level is receding in all major rivers in eastern and northeastern Bangladesh.

As regards the Farakka barrage opening all its gates, the centre said, there was no possibility of flood in the next seven days in the Ganges basin.

Sarder Uday Raihan, FFWC executive engineer noted a water level rise of only seven centimetres in the Ganges river (Padma in Bangladesh) at Chapainawabganj point over the last 24 hours, which is 150 cm below the danger level.