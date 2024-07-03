Flood in Kurigram maroons 50,000; 450 shoals inundated

Incessant rains and onrush of water from the upstream have significantly increased the water levels of the Teesta, Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers, inundating around 450 shoals in Kurigram.

As of 6:00am today, the Brahmaputra was flowing 12 centimetres (cm) above the danger level at Noonkhawa Ghat point and 1cm above the threshold at Chilmari point. Meanwhile, the Teesta and Dharla were still flowing below the danger level, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) officials.

However, the Dudhkumar, which was flowing below the danger level, may cross the danger mark at any moment, said Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of WDB in Kurigram.

As per Abdul Hai Sarkar, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Kurigram, 450 chars and low-lying riverside areas have been flooded, leaving about half a lakh locals marooned in the district.

"Around 176 tonnes of rice and Tk 10.35 lakh in cash have been allocated for dry food. The relief is being distributed to flood-hit families," he added.

Most residents of the affected areas have either taken shelter on boats or on the WDB dyke, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

"The water has been rising since yesterday afternoon. It entered our house this morning. We might have to relocate soon if the water levels keep increasing," said Mobarak Ali, a 60-year-old farmer of Char Jatrapur in Kurigram Sadar.

Many others residing in the affected areas echoed him.

About 5,000 people in Jatrapur union are waterlogged, said Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Gafur.

"A couple of tonnes of rice have been distributed among the victims. However, we are in dire need of fresh drinking water and dry food. We have applied for aid to the upazila administration," he added.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif assured of sufficient relief materials for the affected.

"Food is being distributed, and the flood situation is being monitored," he added.