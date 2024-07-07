Damaged by Remal, 133 Barishal schools yet to be repaired

At least 133 educational institutions -- including seven colleges, 70 schools and 56 madrasas -- in the Barishal district sustained damages from Cyclone Remal that lashed the country on May 26, according to sources at Education Engineering Department (EED) in Barishal. However, the authorities concerned are yet to come up with any steps to repair the educational institutions.

As such, academic activities at these institutions are being severely disrupted.

At many of these institutions, doors, windows and furniture were damaged, while some tin-shed roofs were even blown away.

Currently, these institutions are unable to conduct classes.

Education will be severely disrupted for around 50,000 students from these 133 institutions unless urgent repairs are made. — Sunil Baran Halder President of Teachers Association, Barishal

Despite urging authorities for necessary repairs to resume academic activities, there has been no response yet, said teachers and guardians.

Amirul Islam, president of the governing body of Chandradwip College in Bakerganj upazila, said, "The tin-shed roof was blown away in the cyclone. We applied to EED and local UNO several times for repairs, but to no end. It is not possible to conduct classes amid monsoon without any roof."

According to EED sources, Bakerganj has been the most affected area, with 38 of its schools sustaining damages.

The repairs at each institution will require between Tk 50,000 and Tk 10 lakh, sources said, adding that further delay will only raise repair costs.

Sunil Baran Halder, president of Bangladesh Teachers Association's Barishal regional branch, said education will be severely disrupted for around 50,000 students from these 133 institutions unless urgent repairs are made.

Mujibur Rahman, parent of a seventh-grader from Baherchar Lakshipur Secondary School in Hijla upazila, urged authorities for urgent repairs.

Ashikur Rahman, deputy assistant engineer of EED, Barishal, informed that while Tk 5 crore was demanded for emergency repairs, no allocation has been made yet.

Md Shahidul Islam, executive engineer of EED, Barishal, said, "The cyclone-hit educational institutions will be repaired urgently once allocation is received."