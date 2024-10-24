Cyclone Dana: Launch movement on internal routes suspended in Barishal

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) authorities suspended movement of vessels on the internal routes in Barishal due to inclement weather caused by Cyclone Dana.

The movement of vessels was suspended around 11:00am due to rain and gusty winds, said Abdur Razzak, a river port official at the Barishal River Port.

There has been rainfall in Barishal since this morning, which caused waterlogging in various low-lying areas, leaving people in trouble.

The low-lying areas, including Sadar Road, Oxford Mission Road, Palashpur, Rasulpur, Mohammadpur, Kaunia, Parara Road, Rupatoli Housing, College Avenue and Battala areas of the city, were submerged.

Albert Ballob Ripon, a resident of College Avenue, voiced his frustration, saying that even a small amount of rain leads to flooding.

He also demanded immediate steps to end waterlogging problem in the area.

Pranab Kumar Roy, a senior meteorologist at the Barishal Meteorological Office, said Cyclone Dana is currently hovering over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

However, there is no possibility of the cyclone making landfall in Bangladesh. It is expected to strike Odisha and West Bengal either later tonight or early tomorrow morning, he added.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal no three.

The local meteorological office recorded 33.33mm of rainfall in the district from 6:00am to 12:00pm today.