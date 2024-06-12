Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 12, 2024 08:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 12, 2024 08:33 PM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster

Committee formed to probe into Sylhet landslide

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 12, 2024 08:31 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 12, 2024 08:33 PM

A seven-member committee has been formed to probe into a recent landslide in which three members of a family were killed in Sylhet.

The district administration formed the committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development and Human Resource Management) Hossain Md Al-Junayed on Tuesday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Mubarak Hossain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The committee has been directed to submit its inquiry report within five working days, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

On Monday, three people -- Aga Karim Uddin, 34, his wife Shammi Akhtar, 26, and their child Nafji Tanim, 2 -- were killed as soils from a nearby hill fell on their tin-shed house during rain.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification