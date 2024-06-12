Committee formed to probe into Sylhet landslide

A seven-member committee has been formed to probe into a recent landslide in which three members of a family were killed in Sylhet.

The district administration formed the committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development and Human Resource Management) Hossain Md Al-Junayed on Tuesday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Mubarak Hossain.

The committee has been directed to submit its inquiry report within five working days, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

On Monday, three people -- Aga Karim Uddin, 34, his wife Shammi Akhtar, 26, and their child Nafji Tanim, 2 -- were killed as soils from a nearby hill fell on their tin-shed house during rain.