Bhavadah’s flood victims grapple with loan payments

Achinto Mandal, a resident of Danga Mashiahati village under Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila, borrowed Tk 1,20,000 from a bank and Tk 80,000 from a non-government organisation for fish farming.

He invested Tk 1,80,000 in the venture this year, expecting a return of around Tk 3 lakh, which would have enabled him pay back the loans and still have enough for reinvestment.

However, Achinto did not think he would eventually rue the decision to borrow.

"Flash flood and waterlogging in the area following persistent rains washed away all fish from my enclosure. Right now, I am left with nothing," he said.

"My house still submerged under knee-deep water. Amid this, the weekly payment of Tk 8,250 for loan installments is stressing me out. The NGO workers are pressing me for the payments. I may have to flee from here," the man lamented.

Like him, many residents of Bhavadah area, who had borrowed from NGOs, are in trouble, being faced by constant pressure from NGO workers to pay the installments even amid adversities.

Anupam Roy of Saradanga village in the upazila shared a similar plight.

"After water entered my stationery shop and damaged the goods, I borrowed Tk 1,50,000 from Jagaronichakra Foundation to buy new goods. While I am yet to recover the loss, I managed to pay Tk 10,500 for installment a few days back. Now the NGO's field worker is pressing again for paying next installment," he said.

Vithika Mondal, a field worker of Ad-Deen Foundation, said, "There is pressure from higher authorities to collect installment payments. Therefore, despite knowing about the ordeals some borrowers have been facing in Bhavadah area, we have to press them to pay the installments."

Narayan Chandra Saha, area manager of Pragati Samaj Kalyan Sangsthan, said, "Unless we receive any letter from the administration to stop collection of loan installments, we have to continue the collection."

Iqbal Kabir Zahid, chief adviser of Bhavadah Water Drainage Struggle Committee, said, "I have called upon the deputy commissioner of Jashore for steps to stop the collection of installments from the affected people. The DC has yet to respond. If the NGOs do not stop collecting installments, we will launch a movement."

Azaharul Islam, DC of Jashore, said steps will be taken against NGO field workers if they are found to be ruthlessly collecting installment payments from flood victims.