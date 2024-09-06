August floods: Curtain rises on ‘Art for Aid: Rebuilding Lives’ at Gallery Cosmos

A special group art exhibition titled 'Art for Aid: Rebuilding Lives' began at Gallery Cosmos in Dhaka yesterday, to support the victims of the recent catastrophic floods in 11 districts in the east of Bangladesh, that claimed over 60 lives and affected more than 5.5 million people.

The waterlogged inhabitants in these 11 districts -- Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox's Bazar --are experiencing the havoc of the floods. Many public and private organizations have since stepped forward to provide financial and other necessary assistance for the flood victims.

Showcasing its heartfelt support towards the flood-stricken people, the month-long exhibition was inaugurated at the Gallery Cosmos yesterday (Thursday) morning, aiming to raise funds for the flood victims. All sales proceeds from this exhibition will be donated to flood relief.

This special group art exhibition is featuring some of the unique and special artworks of 24 prominent and young Bangladeshi artists -- Kalidas Karmakar, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Biren Shome, Alakesh Ghosh, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Farida Zaman, Jamal Ahmed, Rokeya Sultana, Shishir Bhattacharjee, Ahmed Shamsuddoha, Sheikh Afzal Hossain, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Mohammad Iqbal, Anukul Mazumder, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Azmeer Hossain, Bishwajit Goswami, Abdullah Al Bashir, Sourav Chowdhury, Kamruzzoha, Shahanoor Mamun and Arif Bachchu.

The inauguration ceremony of the exhibition yesterday was joined by Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet, freedom fighter and eminent artist Biren Shome, eminent photojournalist and artist Nasir Ali Mamun, Ekushey Padak-winning eminent Bangladeshi artist and art maestro Farida Zaman, prominent artist-art educator Bishwajit Goswami, renowned young painter Shahanoor Mamun, Gallery Cosmos Artistic Director Sourav Chowdhury and others.

"Art is an everlasting medium that can heal us during turbulent times. As our country is currently facing the havoc of this devastating flood, we initiated this unique exhibition featuring some of the most prominent and promising artists in our country, to generate funds from the artwork sales which will be donated for the flood victims; and as the art connoisseurs, we always got support from these magnificent artists whenever we initiated this kind of activity," Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet said at the event.

Eminent artist and freedom fighter Biren Shome said, "Through events and creative endeavors, our artists can have a profound influence on society at pivotal moments. Gallery Cosmos has continuously carried out such significant endeavors and I'm happy to be a part of this special exhibition; thanks to the Gallery Cosmos Chairman Enayetullah Khan, Director Tehmina Enayet and the entire team."

Ekushey Padak-winning eminent Bangladeshi artist and Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Art Professor Dr Farida Zaman said, "Over 5.5 million lives in 11 districts have been experiencing the havoc of the floods, and the aftermath is even more critical which needs the combined attention of our society. Artistic initiatives like this can surely assist to that, and we appreciate Gallery Cosmos for taking such initiative through exhibitions like this."

Open to all, "Art for Aid: Rebuilding Lives" will continue at Gallery Cosmos, Cosmos Centre, 69/1 New Circular Road, Malibagh, Dhaka, till October 5, every day from 10:00am to 5:00pm.