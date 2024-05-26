8 lakh evacuated: state minister

Some eight lakh people of coastal areas were evacuated to shelters till this evening, said State Minister of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman

Besides, schools have been kept ready to be used as shelter centres and relief have already been transported to remote areas, he said.

He came up with the remarks while briefing journalists at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department tonight.

The cyclone was expected to pass Bangladesh coast at around 11:00pm and would sweep over the country throughout next three to five hours, he added.

The fear is not over. The cyclone's strength may intensify later, he added.

"The wide is billowing with a speed of around 110 to 120 kilometre per hour. The speed may increase after the eye of the cyclone hits the coast," he informed.