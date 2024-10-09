10 dead so far in Sherpur, Mymensingh floods

Of the deceased, eight died in Sherpur and two in Mymensingh. Photo: Sahidul Islam

Ten people have died so far in Sherpur and Mymensingh due to recent floods that have hit three districts in the country's northeastern region, Additional Secretary KM Ali Reza of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said today.

Of the deceased, eight died in Sherpur and two in Mymensingh, the additional secretary said during a press briefing at the Secretariat. Among the deceased, eight were men and two women, he added.

The recent floods hit Sherpur, Mymensingh and Netrokona, affecting 2,38,391 people. A total of 13 upazilas were flooded with 73 unions or municipalities affected.

Ali Reza said the flood situation, however, was gradually improving.

He said a total of 63,171 families have been stranded due to the flood.

He added that 140 shelter centres have been opened to accommodate the affected people, with 1,337 people and 561 livestock taking shelter so far.

Besides, 20 medical teams have been deployed to provide healthcare support to the affected people.

As part of relief efforts in the three districts, Tk 72 lakh, 4,400 tonnes of rice, and 7,000 packages of dry food have been distributed.

Additionally, Tk 15 lakh for children's food and another Tk 15 lakh for livestock feed have been allocated, he told the briefing.