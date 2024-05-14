Multilateral, bilateral cooperation needed for climate actions: minister

Japan has shown keen interest in financing specific projects, particularly emphasising disaster resilience and green financing through JICA, said Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today.

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori expressed his country's interest while engaging in a discussion with the environment minister at the Secretariat today.

Both parties expressed anticipation for future projects and programmes, with Kiminori reaffirming Japan's unwavering support for Bangladesh's endeavours to combat climate change and bolster resilience to its impacts.

Bangladesh's annual funding requirement is $9 billion for climate change initiatives, with the government presently allocating $3 billion, resulting in a substantial shortfall of $6 billion, said Saber.

Stressing the pivotal role of assistance from institutions like the ADB and World Bank, he highlighted the necessity for both multilateral and bilateral cooperation, noting Bangladesh's efficient utilisation of available funds to address national needs, he said.

The dialogue between Kiminori and Saber Hossain encompassed bilateral cooperation in environmental conservation, sustainable forestry practices, and climate change mitigation strategies.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the enduring friendship between Japan and Bangladesh through collaborative efforts in tackling pressing environmental challenges.

Discussions delved into the preservation of biodiversity, water bodies, natural resources, disaster management, and climate change adaptation, as well as initiatives like the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and the Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership and Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan.

In the realm of economic collaboration, the meeting also touched upon Japanese companies' initiatives in promoting power plants and other projects in Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded with the shared commitment of Japan and Bangladesh to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation in environmental conservation efforts, echoing the enduring bonds of friendship and partnership between the two nations.