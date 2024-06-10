GCA CEO Patrick Verkooijen meets climate change victims in Ctg

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global Center on Adaptation Prof Dr Patrick Verkooijen visited different areas of Chattogram today to witness the impact of climate change firsthand.

During the visit, he went to several slums in the port city and spoke to internally displaced people who were living there after losing their homes due to erosion following climate change impacts, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The CEO went to Nawab Khan Colony on the bank of Karnaphuli river in the port city at 10:00am and spoke with with children at a school.

Verkooijen listened to the woes of the children and assured them to mitigate their problems.

Later, he went to Rajakhali Beribadh Colony under Bakalia area and observed the water crisis at 11:00am.

Residents of the colony urged Patrick to set up a water purifier plant to get drinkable water.

"We are struggling to collect drinkable water as our tubewell water has become saline," said Akter Banu, a resident of the Rajakhali Beribadh Colony.

Anju Sharma, lead of locally led adaptation of GCA and officials of the WaterAid, Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK), and Catch Bangladesh were present at the event.

Verkooijen left for Dhaka around 1:00pm.