Bangladesh seeks climate justice: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said Bangladesh seeks climate justice since it suffers from the impacts of climate change.

"Bangladesh suffers from the impacts of climate change although it is one of the least responsible countries for climate change," he said.

Regarding climate change support, she said when the country expects more financial support from developed nations, it has received very little.

How much funding would be required to protect coastal districts and small island nations, she questioned.

The environment adviser made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a function titled "Youth and Climate Change in the Commonwealth," at the Westin Hotel in the city's Gulshan.

The event was hosted by the Australian High Commission, in collaboration with Commonwealth Missions in Bangladesh.

Mentioning that Bangladesh's youth are at the forefront of climate action, she said their passion and innovation as vital to overcoming climate change challenges.

Rizwana stressed the importance of rejecting fossil fuels to secure the future of children.

Platforms like the Commonwealth, she said, can empower young people to take meaningful actions for a sustainable future.

Australian Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka Nardia Simpson and High Commissioner of Maldives to Bangladesh Shiuneen Rasheed also spoke at the event.