All parties must come forward to combat climate change: Saber Hossain

As climate change is a global challenge, all parties must come forward to combat it, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of artists in raising public awareness.

The minister underscored the importance of inspiring individuals to consider the impacts of climate change and take decisive action.

The minister was talking to journalists after visiting the closing ceremony of "Chaloman", a solo exhibition on climate change and women held at Alok's Neighborhood Art Space Shala Gallery in the capital today.

In response to media inquiries, the minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating climate change in collaboration with the international community.

Efforts include extensive afforestation, scaling up renewable energy production, and implementing adaptation measures for communities vulnerable to climate impacts. Minister Chowdhury urged all segments of society to be proactive in addressing the adverse effects of climate change.

The event was attended by Ruxmini Chowdhury, founder and director of Alokir: The Neighborhood Art Space, renowned Bangla Academy award winner Noorjahan Bose, as well as artists, art critics, and cultural figures.

At the exhibition, US expatriate artist Monica Jahan Bose showcased the effects of climate change through a multi-dimensional presentation, including a three-channel video, saree installation art, and a performance involving women from the climate-vulnerable Katakhali village in Patuakhali.

Participants shared firsthand accounts of climate impacts on coastal regions, including crop damage caused by emissions from the thermal power plant in Payra.