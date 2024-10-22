Accurate data crucial for addressing climate change impacts

Speakers tell discussion

Accurate information on climate data is crucial to address the widespread impact of climate change and losses sustained to the local, vulnerable communities, said speakers at an event today.

However, due to a lack of accurate information, these problems cannot be addressed in a well-planned and systematic way, they told the discussion held at a hotel in Khulna city.

JJS and Concern Worldwide jointly organised the discussion on climate-induced loss and damage, and damage compensation for the communities in south-west coastal region of Bangladesh during launching of the Khulna Climate Centre, reports our Khulna correspondent.

Dr Md Nazmus Sadath, professor of Forestry and Wood Technology at Khulna University, and Md Golam Rabbani, head of BRAC-Climate Bridge Fund, stressed the importance of locally-led knowledge, mangrove ecosystem preservation, and eight fundamental principles including early warning systems, stronger infrastructure, and ecosystem protection to tackle climate impacts.

They also underscored the necessity of integrating climate justice and loss-and-damage evaluations into institutional frameworks.

ATM Zakir Hossain, executive director of JJS, introduced the centre's objectives, future plans, and functions, while Jyotiraj Patra, country director of Concern Worldwide, emphasised the centre's role in fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.

The event was also addressed by: Dr Md Zakir Hossain, head of KU's Urban and Rural Planning department; Qausar Hossain, chief of Unicef's zonal office in Khulna; Dr Tushar Kanti Ray, head of Urban and Regional Planning department of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology; and Afsari Begum from Concern Worldwide, among others