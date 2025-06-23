Zarin Mahmood Shairy: Crowned with purpose, led by passion

When Zarin Mahmood Shairy stepped onto the stage at Ms Global World Universal 2025–2026, she wasn't just walking toward a crown—she was walking through a story years in the making.

As her name echoed through the auditorium and the crown was placed on her head, the cheers weren't just for a pageant victory—they were for the woman who had crossed continents, reinvented her career, and held fast to her dreams through long nights and quiet self-doubt.

Photo: Courtesy

A Bangladeshi-Canadian with a full-time career as an IT Project Manager and Senior Business Analyst for a Canadian regional government, Zarin's path to the crown was far from conventional. She balances a career in technology and policy by day, while dedicating her nights to rigorous pageant training and purpose-driven preparation.

Her journey began in Dhaka, where she graduated from North South University with a business degree. In 2017, she made a bold leap—leaving behind everything familiar to pursue a Master's in Technology Innovation Management at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Photo: Courtesy

It was the start of a transformation: from business student to tech professional, from newcomer to community advocate—all while quietly nurturing a passion for pageantry.

"There were nights I doubted myself," she admits. "Training meant giving up weekends, late nights, and the comfort of routine. But the encouragement from my family, friends, and mentors reminded me why I started."

Juggling a career in government by day and pageant preparation by night wasn't easy. "There were nights I doubted myself," she admits. "Training meant giving up weekends, late nights, and the comfort of routine. But the encouragement from my family, friends, and mentors reminded me why I started."

Photo: Courtesy

Behind her poised performance on stage stood a dedicated team. Her fitness trainer, Manav of Anytime Fitness, kept her focused and strong, while pageant coach Rina helped refine the grace and confidence that lit up the catwalk. "Every person who stood by me helped me realise I already had the strength—I just needed to believe it."

But Zarin's journey goes far beyond the stage. She won the coveted Queen of Advocacy title for presenting two passion projects close to her heart—"Dear Farida" and "Ignite Her."

Photo: Courtesy

"Dear Farida," named after her mother, started as a simple Ramadan food drive in collaboration with the Muslim Food Bank. It has since grown into a larger community platform focused on food security and support for vulnerable families.

"Ignite Her," on the other hand, champions mentorship for immigrant women and those in STEM, offering safe spaces for stories, support, and leadership.

"Winning the advocacy award meant everything. It was a reminder that service rooted in sincerity always shines through," said Zarin.

Photo: Courtesy

Her evening gown, a silver-embellished creation by local designer Amina, represented not only elegance but empowerment. "It was important to uplift a woman entrepreneur through my platform. That dress reflected not just beauty, but intention."

What stood out during the competition, Zarin says, was the bond between the 30 international delegates. "We weren't just competitors—we were dreamers, achievers, and allies on a shared mission. We shared cultures, stories, and hopes for a better world."

A poignant moment for her came during their visit to the Phuket Sunshine Village in Thailand, a shelter for underprivileged children. There, she contributed a poem to a World Peace book gifted to the children, blending her Bangladeshi-Canadian identity into every line. "It reminded me of why I'm here—to serve, to uplift, to give."

Looking ahead, Zarin plans to expand "Dear Farida" and "Ignite Her" into more cities, launch leadership workshops for women, and create cross-cultural mentorship programs.

As co-chair of AWSTTEM (Advocates for Women in Science, Technology, Trades, Engineering, and Math), she is already working to raise awareness in universities and promote gender equity in STEM.

"I want women to know they don't have to choose one version of themselves. You can be a beauty queen, a tech professional, a changemaker—all at once," she says.

As she hopes to mentor future contestants and serve as a judge in upcoming pageants, Zarin stands as a symbol of what's possible when ambition meets empathy.

"Every woman who dares to dream deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated," she says. "Because when one of us rises, we all rise."