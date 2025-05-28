TV & Film
Wild elephants disrupted our set: Shajal on ‘Shapla Shaluk’ shoot
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Television, OTT, and film actor Shajal Noor has begun shooting for his latest film "Shapla Shaluk" in Sherpur's border region, marking his first on-screen collaboration with actress Shobnom Bubly. Directed by Rasheda Akter Lajuk, the action-romantic film faced an unusual disruption during filming when wild elephants invaded the set.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday afternoon, Shajal said, "We're shooting continuously and will continue for a few more days before returning to Dhaka."

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Describing the project, he shared, "'Shapla Shaluk' is an action-romantic film. Before arriving on set, I trained in fight sequences for 10–12 days under Chunnu bhai. I came fully prepared before facing the camera."

Shajal plays a character named Poran, which he described as "very challenging" and "complex". He added, "I'm giving my hundred percent to do justice to the role. I believe something good will come out of this, and the audience will get to see something new."

On working with Bubly, Shajal remarked, "She's a very serious actress. Although this is our first film together, it doesn't feel like it. She is incredibly passionate and responsible about her work."

He further added, "Our understanding on set is quite good. We're working well together."

Asked whether there were any difficulties shooting in a border area, Shajal said, "The shoot is going well overall, but there have been disturbances from wild elephants. One even disrupted the set. Thankfully, we're all safe."

Although he has previously worked with Rasheda Akter Lajuk in television dramas, this is their first film collaboration. "She's an organised director," said the actor. "Her approach to work is quite different and methodical."

Reflecting on the ten-day-long shoot, the actor noted, "It's been quite an experience—one that I'll remember for a long time. Most importantly, we're working on a good film."

Interestingly, the shoot began with the final scene. "It was an action sequence," he revealed, "We usually start with the first scene, but this time it was the ending."

Shajal concluded, "This team is wonderful. When you work with a good team, everything falls into place. We're doing our best, and I hope we'll wrap up the shoot successfully."

Notably, Shajal's last film, "Jinn 3", was released last Eid-ul-Fitr.

