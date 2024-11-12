Veteran actor Manoj Mitra passes away at 86

Renowned Bengali theatre icon Manoj Mitra, celebrated for his powerful farces and fantasy plays that often delved into social and political themes, passed away this morning at a Kolkata hospital. He was 86 years old.

A doctor at the hospital confirmed that Mitra passed away around 8:50am due to age-related complications, confirmed by his family to NDTV.

"He was admitted to the hospital on November 3 with several health complications, and his condition gradually deteriorated. Sadly, he passed away this morning," the doctor informed PTI.

Mitra had initially been hospitalised on September 20 with breathing difficulties and issues related to sodium and potassium imbalance. Although discharged at the end of September, his health continued to decline, eventually leading to his readmission in early November.

Manoj Mitra's influence on Bengali theatre and cinema is immense. He is perhaps best known for his role in Tapan Sinha's "Bancharamer Bagan", based on his own play "Sajano Bagan".

He also made memorable appearances in two of Satyajit Ray's iconic films, "Ghare Baire" and "Ganashatru". Over his extensive career, he collaborated with eminent directors such as Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta, and Goutam Ghose.

In addition to his work on screen, the veteran artiste was a prolific playwright, authoring more than 100 plays that left a lasting impact on Bengali literature and theatre. He was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Best Playwright in 1985, along with numerous other accolades throughout his career.