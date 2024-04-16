‘Trainspotting’ actor Vincent Friell passes away at 64

Vincent Friell, a Scottish actor known for his roles in iconic films such as "Trainspotting" and "Restless Natives," has died at the age of 64. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends and colleagues within the entertainment industry.

Friell gained recognition for his portrayal of Kelly Macdonald's character Diane's father in the 1996 Danny Boyle-directed hit "Trainspotting." News of his death was confirmed by his agent, prompting heartfelt messages from those who worked alongside him.

One of Friell's notable appearances was in a 1992 episode of the BBC comedy series "Rab C Nesbitt," created by Ian Pattison. Pattison expressed his admiration for Friell's talent, describing his participation in the show as an "honour." He highlighted Friell's reputation as both a skilled actor and a compassionate individual.

Pattison told The Sun, "His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues. What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being."

Vincent Friell's acting credits extend beyond film, encompassing television appearances in sitcoms like "Still Hours" and shows such as "Taggart," where he starred alongside renowned actors like Ray Winstone. Additionally, he was featured in the TV film "Tough Love," alongside Adrian Dunbar from "Line of Duty."

Friell's contributions to Scottish cinema and television have left a lasting impact, and his presence will be dearly missed by fans and colleagues alike.