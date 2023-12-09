SVF, Chorki, Alpha-i partner up to produce ‘Domm’, Redoan Rony at the helm

Curiosity was at its peak at a 5-star hotel in the capital, as celebrities, journalists and corporates eagerly waited for a big announcement. And big it was – as host Mousumi Mou called up representatives of entertainment giants SVF, Chorki and Alpha-i. It was announced that the three esteemed companies will produce their upcoming film Domm, with ace director and Chorki CEO Redoan Rony at its helm.

Chanchal Chowdhury, 3-time National Award winner and one of Bangladesh's most popular actors, will play the lead in the film, which will supposedly be inspired from true events.

Moreover, another big announcement is coming on December 11 at the same venue, with more surprises at the fray.

This is Rony's first theatrical release after 7 years. "True events always inspire me," said the director at the event. "I needed a script that had 'Domm' (Fortitude), and I am excited to be working on it. The extraordinary mental strength of an ordinary person can instantly rescue them from any terrifying danger. In this film, I am trying to convey this story."

Redoan Rony introduces the script writers of the film.

SVF, Alpha, and Chorki have admittedly collaborated in hopes of bringing Bangla Cinema to a yet more international audience. In reaction to taking up yet another exciting project, Chanchal Chowdhury shared that his relationship with the director spans almost 20 years. "Rony is like a younger brother to me. At a point, I kept pestering him about when he will make another film, and now, he has used that as an excuse to reel me in!", laughed the actor.

Chanchal believes that the massive collaboration will open up new horizons by instigating interest in both Bengals.

SVF Director & Co-Founder Mahendra Soni said, "We at SVF are taking another significant step to deepen our relationship with the entertainment industry of Bangladesh by venturing into movie production. We are not just creating films; we are fostering a community and a culture that celebrates Bangla cinema. Our goal is to ensure that Bengali language films reach every corner of the globe, and to continue delivering projects that stand tall on international standards."

Redoan Rony and Chanchal Chowdhury

President and Strategic Head of Chorki, Zaraif Hossen said, "When I was brought the concept of Chorki, I immediately told Rony that I was on-board, but only if we thought on a bigger scale. We wanted to bring Bangla content to 300 million Bangla-speaking people worldwide."

Zaraif continued that Chorki has reached people across 190 countries in the world. "We don't know Korean or Spanish, yet we watched series like 'Squid Game' and 'Money Heist'. In the same vein, we want to take our Bangla content to the world.

After that, Managing Director of Alpha-i, Shahriar Shakil stated, "Bangla cinema is a huge untapped market, and has a lot of potential worldwide, we have not even seen the tip of the iceberg. Alpha-i is a 10-year-old company, and we have always wanted to work with the best talent across the board. We are keen on working with Chorki, with whom we have successfully collaborated with on 'Surongo', and SVF, who distributed the film in India."

While it is yet to be seen how this amalgamation of three leading entertainment companies plays out, hopes are high that their partnership will be beneficial for Bangla cinema.