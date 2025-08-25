Stephen King crowns Mike Flanagan the ‘Quentin Tarantino of horror’

American novelist Stephen King has declared filmmaker Mike Flanagan the "Quentin Tarantino of horror", lauding his 2023 Netflix gothic mini-series "The Fall of the House of Usher" for its bold, distinctive style.

King revealed on social media Sunday (August 24) that he had only recently caught up with the eight-episode drama, having missed it upon release due to hip surgery. Calling his viewing "delayed gratification," the author praised Flanagan's writing as "scary, involving, witty, and propulsive."The series—loosely inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's 1840 classic—follows Roderick and Madeline Usher, played by Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, siblings who build a pharmaceutical empire that begins to unravel when their heirs die under sinister circumstances. The cast also features Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel.Flanagan has become a defining voice in contemporary horror with acclaimed works such as "The Haunting of Hill House", "Midnight Mass", and "Doctor Sleep". His craftsmanship has now earned King's public endorsement, further cementing his reputation as one of the genre's most innovative storytellers.The recognition comes after Flanagan's most recent collaboration with King on the 2024 film "The Life of Chuck", based on King's 2020 novella. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Charles "Chuck" Krantz, the film explores a man's journey through love, loss, and mortality.