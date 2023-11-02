Scarlett Johansson sues AI app over unauthorised use of likeness in Ad

Scarlett Johansson, the renowned Hollywood actress, has recently initiated legal action against an AI app that exploited her name and likeness without her permission in an online advertisement. The incident has raised concerns about the unauthorised use of celebrities' identities for promotional purposes in the digital age.

The advertisement in question featured Scarlett Johansson in a 22-second video, which was shared on Twitter by an artificial intelligence image-generating app known as "Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar". The ad made it appear as if Johansson endorsed the app, leading viewers to believe she was its spokesperson. However, Johansson's representatives have categorically denied any association with the app.

Photo: Collected

Johansson's attorney, Kevin Yorn, has taken up the matter to address this infringement of her likeness and intellectual property rights. While the ad was observed on October 28, it seems to have been removed from the internet since then.

"We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have," Yorn emphasised in a statement to Variety, underlining the seriousness with which they are approaching this issue.

Photo: Collected

The unauthorised advertisement begins with a snippet from behind the scenes of Johansson's role in Marvel's "Black Widow", where she starts with, "What's up guys? It's Scarlett, and I want you to come with me…" The video then employs AI-generated photos that resemble the actress, along with a synthetic voice imitating her, promoting the AI app.

The impersonated voice endorses the app, stating, "It's not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn't miss it." The ad includes fine print stating, "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person." The app maker, Convert Software, has not yet responded to Variety's request for comment.

The incident highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding the unauthorised use of a celebrity's name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness for advertising or promotional purposes. California, where Scarlett Johansson resides, has stringent laws protecting an individual's right to privacy in such cases, providing a civil claim for unauthorised use.

Although some celebrities choose to bring a lawsuit to establish a precedent and protect their rights, most cases like this one are resolved with cease and desist orders. This lawsuit against Lisa AI may serve as a crucial example to deter others from engaging in similar practices.

Johansson's case is not an isolated one, as other prominent actors have also fallen victim to the misuse of their likeness by AI-driven advertisements. In a recent incident, Tom Hanks took to social media to warn his fans about a promotional video for a dental plan that featured an AI version of the actor. Hanks made it clear that he had no association with the advertisement, underscoring the need for vigilance against such deceptive practices in the digital era.

The legal battle initiated by Scarlett Johansson against "Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar" may play a significant role in defining the boundaries of using AI-generated likenesses for commercial purposes without explicit consent. This case serves as a reminder that even in the age of advanced technology, the right to one's likeness remains a fundamental aspect of personal privacy and control over one's image