Ryan Coogler’s next film starring Michael B Jordan sets release date

Ryan Coogler, renowned for directing "Black Panther" and "Creed", has collaborated with Warner Bros to set a release date for his next project, scheduled to hit theatres on March 7, 2025. The film, which remains untitled, will star Michael B Jordan and is slated to be released in Imax format.

The film is described in the style characteristic of Coogler's work as an event film. Coogler is producing the project through Proximity Media alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Joining the team as executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, a frequent collaborator of Coogler's, along with Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

Göransson, known for his award-winning work including the recent Oscar win for Best Score in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", previously won an Oscar for his contribution to Coogler's "Black Panther".

In February, Warner Bros secured the project after a competitive bidding war, striking a unique deal that allows Coogler to reclaim certain rights to the project after a specified time. Coogler is aiming for a production start date this spring in New Orleans.

Coogler's ascent to becoming one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood began with the revitalisation of the Rocky franchise through "Creed" in 2015, followed by his groundbreaking work on the historic "Black Panther", released in 2018.

His most recent project is directing "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for Marvel Studios. Coogler kickstarted his career with the critically acclaimed indie film "Fruitvale Station", which starred Michael B Jordan, an actor who has appeared in all of Coogler's directorial ventures.