Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:43 PM

Rafiath Rashid Mithila shares new film’s behind-the-scene moments from Kolkata

Photo: Collected

 

Kolkata's film industry is buzzing with excitement as the shooting for a new movie unfolds, featuring Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila in a prominent role. The film, directed by Aranya Chatterjee, is set to introduce a fresh detective franchise with actor Jeetu Kamal portraying the lead character.

Jeetu recently posted a selfie with Mithila from the film set, captioning it with a reference to "Arannyar prachin probad," hinting at the intriguing storyline adapted from Dulal De's tales.

Heading the directorial responsibilities, Aranya Chatterjee has assembled a stellar cast, including Shilajit Majumdar as Jeetu's brother-in-law in the movie. 

Mithila, who plays the character of a nurse in the film, shared a glimpse of her role through a social media selfie post. Prior to casting Mithila, the director had reportedly found no one else suitable for the character, emphasising the actress's unique fit for the role.

‘Despicable Me 4’ drops trailer introducing characters

Titled "Arannyar Prachin Probad", the director has strategically planned the launch of the franchise, assuring audiences that it will not be a one-time affair. With the promise of unveiling Arannya's many exploits and adventures, the filmmaker envisions the release of a series of movies under the detective franchise.

 

Related topic:
Rafiath Rashid MithilaAranya ChatterjeeJeetu KamalArannyar prachin probadShilajit Majumdar
