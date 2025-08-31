Prova adorns decades-long career with first silver screen entry

In 2006, Sadia Jahan Prova began her career in showbiz through modeling and soon after made her acting debut with the drama "Loss Project", directed by Iftikher Ahmed Fahmi.

Over the years, Prova has appeared in numerous dramas and commercials but never in a film. Now, after nearly two decades in the industry, she is finally stepping onto the big screen. The actress is starring in two government-funded productions—"Dui Poishar Manush" directed by Zhumur Asma Jui, and "Dena Pawna" directed by Sadek Siddique.

Earlier this year, at an award ceremony, Prova had openly expressed regret about not being able to make her mark in films, despite receiving several offers in the past. "Although discussions had taken place about several projects, none of them ever made it to shooting," she said at the time. That long-held regret is now being fulfilled with her involvement in two films.

Photo: Collected

Yesterday, Prova began shooting for "Dena Pawna" in Hotapara, Gazipur. Based on Rabindranath Tagore's short story of the same name, the film casts Prova as Nirupama, opposite actor Mamnun Hasan Emon. In the story, Emon plays the role of a landlord's son, a magistrate from Kolkata, whose marriage is arranged with Nirupama. When her father fails to provide the dowry, Nirupama takes her own life in despair.

Before beginning work on "Dena Pawna", Prova had already completed the first phase of filming for "Dui Poishar Manush". The story, inspired by everyday struggles and social realities, portrays the life of an ordinary person navigating hardship, dreams, and human relationships. Prova stars opposite ABM Sumon in the project. According to the director, the second phase of shooting is expected to begin next month if all goes as planned.

Speaking to Aajker Patrika about her long-awaited entry into films, the actress shared, "I had been offered films before, but somehow things never worked out. In some cases, everything was finalised, yet I was dropped just a day before shooting. At times, family reasons also kept me away. I actually got involved with these two projects quite some time ago but chose not to reveal it out of caution. Now that filming has begun, I'm delighted to finally share the news. Audiences will see me in two fresh roles through these films."