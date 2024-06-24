‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry killed in fatal shark attack

Tamayo Perry, known for his role in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides", suffered a fatal shark attack near Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Service announced.

The 49-year-old actor, who was also a lifeguard, and surfing instructor, had reportedly taken off to surf off Mokuauia, near Laie, Hawaii. He was later found dead at 1pm, sources confirmed.

A caller reported the incident, claiming they had seen a man suffering from apparent shark bites off Malaekahana Beach near Kahuku. Perry's body appeared to have been afflicted with more than one shark bite.

Emergency services arrived at Malaekahana Beach just before 1pm. Rescuers came to the Ocean Safety lifeguard's aid and brought him to the shore via jet ski while paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement. Perry reportedly died on the scene.

Following the actor's death, Ocean Safety officials posted shark warnings in the area.

According to Hawaii News Now, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi identified the legendary surfer and called his death a "tragic loss": "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected."

The Encyclopedia of Surfing describes Perry as a "Hard-charging, God-fearing Pipeline specialist from Oahu's North Shore," whereas Surfing magazine labelled him "most likely to get the barrel of the year" in 2022.

Born in 1975, the much-celebrated personality began surfing at 12. He started working with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016, said Shayne Enright, of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lage said he was a "lifeguard loved by all… He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide."

The local Hawaiian community also flocked to Hawaii News Now's latest posts dedicated to Perry.

Moana Jones Wong, another professional surfer from Hawaii, who is affectionately recognised as the "Queen of Pipeline," commented: "Love you forever, gonna miss you forever."

While many others expressed their heartfelt condolences to Perry's family, another user recounted meeting the late lifeguard and his wife recently, "My condolences, just met him and his wife yesterday, crazy to see this now. Short interaction but such a loving and warm couple."

The actor was featured in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides", "Blue Crush", "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle", "Six Days in Paradise", and "The Big Bounce", among many other films.