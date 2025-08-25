TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Parineeti Chopra set to enter motherhood

Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:00 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:00 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:00 PM
Parineeti Chopra
Photos: Collected

After months of speculation, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has confirmed that she is expecting her first child. Previously, Parineeti had dismissed all rumours, but the news was finally revealed on Monday through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Parineeti Chopra

The actor shared a picture of a vanilla cake with the inscription "1+1=3", captioning it: "Our little world is on the way. We are beyond blessed and cannot put it into words." The post quickly drew a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The announcement comes shortly after Chopra's husband, Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha, hinted at the happy news during a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. His playful revelation had left Chopra visibly surprised and delighted.

Parineeti Chopra

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2023 at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, have not yet disclosed the baby's expected due date.

Related topic:
Parineeti ChopraActress Parineeti ChopraParineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Parineeti Chopra to Star in Circus

9y ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti “Nervous, Excited” to work with Irrfan

8y ago

Parineeti Chopra confirmed in "Golmaal 4"

8y ago
Parineeti Chopra getting married soon?

Parineeti Chopra to marry politician Raghav Chadha soon?

2y ago

Parineeti Chopra, AAP Leader Raghav Chadha lock wedding date

2y ago
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে