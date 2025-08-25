Parineeti Chopra set to enter motherhood

After months of speculation, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has confirmed that she is expecting her first child. Previously, Parineeti had dismissed all rumours, but the news was finally revealed on Monday through a heartfelt Instagram post.

The actor shared a picture of a vanilla cake with the inscription "1+1=3", captioning it: "Our little world is on the way. We are beyond blessed and cannot put it into words." The post quickly drew a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

The announcement comes shortly after Chopra's husband, Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha, hinted at the happy news during a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. His playful revelation had left Chopra visibly surprised and delighted.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2023 at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, have not yet disclosed the baby's expected due date.