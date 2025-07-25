Pakistani star offers condolences after Milestone crash

The FT-7 BGI jet crashing into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on July 21, 2025, has left the nation in shock and despair. The incident took the lives of at least 34 people, including the pilot, teachers, and many young students, and injured over 150.

Renowned Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has recently reacted to the tragedy and took to her Instagram story to express her condolences. In her message, Yumna conveyed, "Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies go out to the families grieving the loss of their loved ones in the crash."

Yumna has earned widespread acclaim for her performances in several television dramas, including "Tere Bin". Her popularity extends beyond Pakistan, resonating with audiences in Bangladesh as well.

The accident took place shortly after 1pm last Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft struck the Milestone School and College building, leading to its destruction.

In the aftermath, the government declared July 22 a day of national mourning to honour the victims of the catastrophe.