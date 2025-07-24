Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, one of professional wrestling's most iconic figures, has reportedly died at the age of 71, according to TMZ.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest. Police vehicles and ambulances were seen outside the residence, where Hogan was reportedly taken away on a stretcher.

The wrestling legend's representatives have not issued an official statement.

Just days earlier, Hogan's wife, Sky Daily—whom he married in September 2023—had publicly dismissed rumours of his deteriorating health. In response to speculation that Hogan was in a coma, she wrote on Instagram, "No, he's definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage."

Daily had clarified that Hogan was recovering from a complex four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF)—a major spinal surgery that affects not only the spine but also the vocal cords and breathing passages. She noted the "long and layered healing process" involved and reassured fans that while Hogan had been in and out of the hospital during recovery, there was "no need for drama or panic."

"He's healing," she said, "and we're taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience."

Hogan's decades-long career, marked by charisma, showmanship, and dominance in the ring, made him a household name and a global pop culture figure.