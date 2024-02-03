Padma Shri winning actor Sadhu Meher passes away

Renowned actor and director Sadhu Meher, who left an indelible mark on both Hindi and Odia film industries, passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 84.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences on social media, expressing sorrow. He wrote, "The passing of Shri Sadhu Meher Ji is a significant loss to the film world and our cultural heritage. A stalwart in both Hindi and Odia cinema, his exemplary cinematic performances and dedication were commendable. My thoughts go out to his family, colleagues, and the numerous fans grieving this irreplaceable loss. In his memory, we celebrate the vibrant artistic legacy he leaves behind."

Hailing from Manamunda in Odisha's Boudh district, Meher initiated his career in 1969 with notable Hindi films such as "Bhuvan Shome", "Ankur", and "Mrigayaa", later transitioning his focus to Odia cinema.

In the Hindi film industry, Sadhu Meher made his debut in Mrinal Sen's "Bhuvan Shome" (1969), portraying the character of a junior railway official. The movie received national acclaim, securing awards for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor the following year. Concurrently, in 1969, he took on a role in "Icchapuran", the only children's film directed by Sen and based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore.

in 1974, Sadhu Meher secured the National Award for Best Actor for his compelling portrayal in Shyam Benegal's debutl film, "Ankur" (The Seedling). In this groundbreaking movie, he embodied the character of a deaf-mute Dalit alcoholic potter, communicating solely through gestures. "Ankur", deemed a landmark in Hindi cinema, marked Benegal's directorial debut and introduced actors Anant Nag and Shabana Azmi to the industry.

Following "Ankur", Meher continued his collaboration with Shyam Benegal, contributing to two more award-winning films, "Nishant" (1975) and "Manthan" (1976). Some of his other films include memorable roles in films like "Safed Haathi", "'Inkaar", "Debshishu", "Gharaonda", "Mrigayaa" and "Uttoran" amongst others.

Gaining prominence in the mid-1980s within the realm of parallel cinema, Sadhu Meher redirected his focus towards Odia cinema. His acting prowess garnered critical acclaim, notably in the 1989 Sambalpuri-language film "Bhukha", directed by Sabyasachi Mohapatra.

Meher's directorial project in Odia cinema includes notable films such as "Abhimaan", "Aparichita", "Abhilasha" and "Gopa Re Badhhuchi Kala Kanhei". Additionally, he made a significant mark by directing the first Odia children's science fiction movie, "Babula", in 1985.

Sadhu Meher also made his mark in the widely acclaimed detective series "Byomkesh Bakshi", directed by Basu Chatterjee and broadcast on Doordarshan.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions, the Odisha government honoured Meher with the Jaydev Samman in 2011. Additionally, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017 for his outstandinh achievements.