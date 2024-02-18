Nostalgia for '90s homebound magic: 3 Indian shows that evoke the feeling

An unparalleled and communal feeling of the '90s kids staying home during a school day is a joyful look back for many of us. Regardless of whether it was a heavy monsoon day, you were sick, or feigning it, we can all look back at the times we would spend, watching the early runs of our beloved sitcoms on Indian broadcast channels. Some were re-runs of the previous day's shows or ones that had concluded already, we would follow them religiously. Some even went a bit deeper in their obsession and reiterated the episode for their friends the next day, much like me.

Here are three Indian shows that you can look back at, either for their content or sheer nostalgia.

Shararat

A little bit of magic, madness, and generational female bond - "Shararat" has it all! Having run from 2003-2006, Shruti Seth's Jia and Farida Jalal's Nani primarily had us enthralled with all the shenanigans they got up to. The sitcom followed three women, who all had inherited magical powers from their female predecessors.

A classic in the Indian sitcom genre, "Shararat" was my introduction to how women older than me functioned - they fell in love, made mistakes, laughed, and embraced themselves for it all. It wasn't like it didn't have negative characters, but the series' way of humorously handling teenage problems provided a respite from the melodramas dominating the screens then.

Another aspect that makes the drama worth re-exploring is the visuals. The programme was shot in a closed set and all the characters, mainly Karanvir Bohra and Simple Kaul stole every scene they were in. Their costumes are the pinnacle of '90s fashion, while their mannerisms remain simply iconic. With only one season, a few of the episodes are available on Disney+Hotstar for viewing.

Hatim

Another 2003 fantasy drama, "Hatim" was my first introduction to the genre. I did not get to watch the series when it aired initially, but I did watch the reruns of it on Star Utsav in the lazy afternoons when my mother was away for some shut-eye and I had full jurisdiction over the TV.

The show based on a Persian tale recounts the adventures of Hatim al-Tai, an Arab chieftain from the Tayyi tribe of Arabia. It weaves together elements of magic, heroism, and destiny. Rahil Azam's portrayal of the handsome Hatim added to the allure of a kind-hearted prince, who turns into a hero shaped by his quirky companions and the complicated quests he faces.

The series warrants a look back not entirely due to a captivating story, but rather for the much-wanted comic relief of life. Kiku Sharda's character Hobo, gave off the same energy as Danny DeVito's Phil in "Hercules". Come to think of it now, Hobo might've been inspired by the satyr.

Khichdi

Reminiscent of the typical joint families of the '90s, anyone who has watched "Khichdi" would find themselves laughing along to the most familiar shenanigans that come with living in such conditions. "Khichdi" was a delightful Indian sitcom that first graced screens on StarPlus in 2002. The story revolves around the Parekh family, a quirky Gujarati joint family residing in an ancient mansion called "Mohan Niwas". Their encounters with typically Desi situations lead to uproarious solutions, often presented in the most unconventional and atypical ways.

The head of the family, Tulsidas Parekh (Anang Desai), refuses to sell their ancestral property, while the rest of the family yearns for independence. As they navigate their respective trials and tribulations, "Khichdi" humorously explores the lighter side of a Desi joint family.

From the endearing yet clueless Praful (Rajeev Mehta) to the ever-exasperated Tulsidas, the characters add layers of laughter to this endearing show. Supriya Pathak's Hansa, and her interactions with her husband Praful, have already reached legendary status in pop culture, having immortalised themselves in memes and quotes. "Khichdi" is a must-watch for anyone looking to understand South Asian family dynamics or the Indian sitcom genre.