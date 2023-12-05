Nicolas Cage wants to move to TV, bid farewell to films

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage plans to shorten his prolonged involvement in the film industry and transition to television. In a recent interview, the actor expressed his desire to shift away from movies, stating, "I feel I've pretty much said what I've had to say with cinema. I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting."

Nicolas Cage has approximately three to four upcoming films in the works before he can officially part ways with the world of cinema.

The actor has developed a newfound appreciation for television, sparked by his son introducing him to "Breaking Bad". This experience piqued his interest in the immersive streaming format of episodic series. Cage remarked, "I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they're given to express themselves. I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don't have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We'll see."

Cage believes he has thoroughly delved into the peripheries of film performances and has ventured into every conceivable genre. He expressed that the only aspects he has yet to explore are Broadway and television shows.

He expressed, "Where do I go that would challenge me and stretch me and make me grow in some way? Where would I go where I would learn? How do I pour yeast on my education as an actor? I don't know if I have anything else to learn in cinema. I might have something to learn in television."

One significant motivation behind his desire to step back from movies is the substantial commitment they demand. Nicolas Cage now aims to focus on family, "I'm going to be 60 next month and my dad died at 75. So it's like, if I'm lucky, I have more years than he did, but I don't know. And so what am I going to do with my next 15 years? Well, what's important? What's important is my children and I have a baby daughter. And if I can find an episodic show to do that stays in one place where I don't have to keep leaving, we can all be together."