Netflix’s 'Crashing Eid' unfolds like a festive fireworks

As families across the globe prepare for Eid festivities, there's a new dish on the entertainment menu that's stirring up quite the comedic storm—"Crashing Eid" on Netflix. This Saudi original series is serving up laughter while challenging societal norms with a side of wit.

Created by Saudi filmmaker Nora Aboushousha, "Crashing Eid" is a family-comedy-drama that tackles societal taboos with both an irreverent spirit and a warm heart.

The story unfolds like a festive fireworks display. Imagine Razan (Summer Shesha), a single mother, a Saudi expat living in the UK with her teenage daughter Lamar (Bateel Qamlo), navigating the complexities of family and romance. Now throw in Razan's British-Pakistani fiancé, Sameer, crashing their Eid celebrations in Jeddah unannounced. Cue the chaos!

The show doesn't shy away from poking fun at societal taboos, like intercultural relationships and women's independence while portraying issues like domestic abuse with a heart.

In an ultra-conservative society like Saudi Arabia, where until 2018 women weren't allowed to drive, and where there's this expectation that women should endure abusive marriages for the sake of their children, this show is a breath of fresh air. It's a bold departure from the norm, showing parents who support their daughters no matter what.

Fathers like Hassan and brothers like Sofyan (Yassir Al Saggaf) in the series are exactly what we need to challenge patriarchal norms. They stand by their daughters and sisters, empowering them to pursue their dreams and live life on their terms. Not everyone is cut out for early marriages and motherhood, and everyone deserves the right to chart their life course, free from the dictates of societal expectations, even from their own families.

Since its release, "Crashing Eid" has caused more ripples than skipping stones on the Red Sea. Some viewers applaud the show's boldness in addressing real-life issues with humor, while others are clutching their prayer beads, wondering if it's time for a TV intervention.

What makes "Crashing Eid" a standout? It's the perfect blend of family drama and laugh-out-loud moments. From Razan trying to pass Sameer off as an Umrah-performing colleague to Lamar conjuring up diving adventures to explain her mom's mysterious British guest, it is a comedic gold wrapped in an Eid kaftan.

In a society where tradition sometimes feels as sturdy as a camel's back, this series is a refreshing breeze of change. It's a comedy of errors fit for the Eid feast. It's like discovering your favorite dessert has a secret ingredient—it's unexpected, but you can't stop coming back for more.

The brilliance of this show lies in its ability to tickle complex issues while challenging conventions. It's not just about laughs; it's about nudging boundaries and questioning perceptions—all wrapped up in a shiny Eid bow.

So, as you gather around the table tomorrow, swapping stories and sweets, spare a thought for Razan and her whirlwind romance. "Crashing Eid" might just be the spiciest dish on your holiday menu—a reminder that sometimes, breaking with tradition can lead to the most unexpected—and hilarious—adventures.

Eid Mubarak, everyone! Here's to family, laughter, and the occasional rom-com drama that keeps us entertained long after the last date's been devoured.