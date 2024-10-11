Netflix renews ‘Nobody Wants This’ for season 2 with new showrunners

Netflix has officially renewed the comedy series "Nobody Wants This" for a second season, just two weeks after the show's debut on the platform. The announcement was made by Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, during the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles.

Season 2 will feature a change in leadership, with "Girls" alumni Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan stepping in as the new showrunners and executive producers. The duo has already begun working in the writers' room for the upcoming season, taking over from the previous team.

The show's creator, Erin Foster, will remain involved as an executive producer. She expressed her excitement about continuing the series, stating, "Creating 'Nobody Wants This' will forever be a career highlight for me. The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives made this into the show it is today, and experiencing the viewers' reactions has been more than I could have dreamed of." Foster also shared her enthusiasm for collaborating with Konner and Kaplan, who she has admired since "Girls".

In addition to Foster, the executive producing team for season 2 includes Steven Levitan, Oly Obst, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, and Nora Silver of Jenni Konner Productions. 20th Television will continue to produce the series in association with Steven Levitan Productions.

"Nobody Wants This" stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, an agnostic podcast host, and Adam Brody as Noah, an unconventional rabbi. The series follows their unlikely romantic connection, navigating through their contrasting worldviews and the chaos brought on by their families. The ensemble cast includes Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman.

Konner expressed her excitement to join the project, saying, "It's a dream to be working on 'Nobody Wants This.' Erin is a rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a collaborative spirit. I'm also thrilled to be back with Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from 'Girls'."

The series has been a hit on Netflix since its release. It debuted at the number two spot on Netflix's Top 10 English-language TV chart, amassing 10.3 million views in its first few days. It quickly climbed to the top spot in its first full week, garnering 15.9 million views and surpassing "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

Kaplan also shared his excitement about joining the show, saying, "I am thrilled beyond belief to be part of season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This.' It is such a unique and beautiful show, and I'm already having the best time working on it."

"Nobody Wants This" season 2 is expected to build on the success of its debut, with the new showrunners aiming to take the story in exciting new directions.