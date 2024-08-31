Netflix announces development of ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

Variety has reported, based on insider information, that Netflix is actively developing a sequel series to the popular show "One Tree Hill". This new instalment is said to be in the early stages of production, marking the return of the beloved series on the streaming platform.

According to sources, original "One Tree Hill" stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles are set to serve as executive producers for the sequel. Daneel Ackles will produce under her Chaos Machine production company, alongside her husband, Jensen Ackles.

Becky Hartman-Edwards, known for her work on "Firefly Lane" and "Parenthood", is on board as both the writer and executive producer. Warner Bros Television, which was behind the original series, is expected to produce the sequel as well.

Bush and Burton are expected to return to their original roles from the show, with Ackles also in discussions to make a comeback. However, it remains uncertain whether other stars from the original series will be involved at this point.

The original "One Tree Hill" aired for nine seasons, first on The WB and later on The CW. The ensemble cast featured Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, and Lee Norris.

Set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, the series initially centred on the rivalry between half-brothers Lucas (Murray) and Nathan (Lafferty). As their lives became more intertwined, and their shared passion for basketball brought them closer, the show evolved into a narrative about friendships, relationships, and family dynamics.

Mark Schwahn, who originally created "One Tree Hill," is not involved in the upcoming sequel. In 2017, Schwahn was publicly accused of assault and harassment by Hilarie Burton and several other cast and crew members from the show. The group has extensively discussed the alleged abuse on their "One Tree Hill" rewatch podcast "Drama Queens".