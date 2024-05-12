My mother’s influence shaped my career: Nadia Ahmed

Prominent actress Nadia Ahmed, who is also popular as a dancer and model, has been gracing the country's entertainment scene with her multifaceted talent. On the poignant occasion of International Mother's Day, the seasoned artiste, who has graced the showbiz arena for decades, offered heartfelt reflections on her mother Afroza Akhtar in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star.

"Every accolade I've received, every heart I've touched, all the love and admiration I've garnered—stems from my mother's unwavering support and guidance. Today, as I stand here, it's solely for her. Without her, none of this would have been possible," shared Nadia, her voice resonating with gratitude.

During the actress' formative years, Nadia's mother, Afroza, a University of Dhaka graduate and a lover of music, harboured aspirations for her daughter to excel in singing. However, fate had different plans as Nadia's natural inclination towards dance became apparent. Even before stepping into formal education, her mother, a DU's History Department alumna, diligently arranged for her to receive dance lessons, nurturing her passion with boundless enthusiasm and affection.

As she matured, Nadia's mother enrolled the actress in a prestigious dance school, where she honed her skills over the years. Accompanying her daughter to every class, her mother served as a constant source of encouragement, fueling Nadia's aspirations with unwavering support. It was her mother's unwavering dedication that enabled Nadia to pursue her passion for dance from childhood to the present day.

Recalling her school days at Viqarunnisa Noon School Nadia reminisced, "I owe my admission to my mother's wishes. Achieving excellence across all subjects, amidst rigorous dance practices, was made possible by my mother's relentless determination. She envisioned a well-rounded individual, fostering cultural dialogue and intellectual growth."

Throughout her days as a school student, Nadia actively participated in various dramas, with her mother's presence always felt. Guided by her mother's values of integrity, cultural enrichment, and unwavering support, Nadia navigated through her burgeoning career with her mother's unwavering support. Even as she embarked on professional shoots, her mother remained by her side, a constant companion and confidante.

"My mother is not just my parent; she's my closest friend. I can share my deepest thoughts and fears with her. On this Mother's Day, I extend my sincerest gratitude and deepest respect to her. The depth of a mother's influence can never be fully articulated," Nadia expressed, her words imbued with profound emotion and reverence.