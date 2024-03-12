Mousumi Nag embraces motherhood again, names her newborn Neytiri

Mousumi Nag has embraced motherhood again, welcoming her newborn into the world alongside her actor husband, Shoaib.

On March 10, the baby girl was delivered via c-section at a private hospital in Dhaka. Both mother and daughter are in good health, and Mousumi Nag confirmed this wonderful news to Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, Mousumi Nag shared her experience of becoming a mother again, saying, "Shoaib and I had our first child, a boy. We were hoping for a girl afterwards. This time, God has blessed us with a daughter. Witnessing Shoaib's joy brings me great happiness as well. I'm delighted to see the joy our daughter has already brought to us. Though he loves his son dearly, he has a special fondness for daughters. I request everyone to keep our child in their prayers."

Regarding the name of their newborn daughter, Mousumi shared an interesting story. "My son watched the movie 'Avatar' with his father in the cinema hall. This film, especially the character Neytiri, became his favourite. Hence, we chose Neytiri as her nickname. However, we plan to collectively decide on her full name at a later time."

Moushumi Nag tied the knot with actor Shoaib in October 2010 after a love affair. Their first son was born in 2015.

She commenced her career in the realm of small-screen entertainment, and later also worked in tons of commercials. The actress made her silver-screen debut with the film "Run Out".