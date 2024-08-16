Mosharraf Karim returns to shoot following student protest

Mosharraf Karim has returned to acting after a break. The nationwide anti-discrimination movement had halted all shooting for a month. He also actively supported the students' cause on the streets. Now, breaking his silence, he is back in front of the camera.

Earlier this week, he shot a one-hour drama. The shooting took place in Pubail, Gazipur. The rural-themed drama directed by Taifur Jahan Asik is titled "Sorry Bou" (Sorry Wife).

Mosharraf Karim plays an important role in the fiction. The project also stars Robena Reza Jui and Shamim Zaman among others.

The actor informed The Daily Star that "Sorry Bou" is a comedy-drama. It portrays various family-centric stories, conveying a social message to the audience.

It's worth mentioning that, apart from this project, a series starring Mosharraf Karim titled "Ghorer Shotru Bibhishon" is currently airing on NTV.