Mon Jan 8, 2024 03:49 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 03:55 PM

'Little Mermaid' actress Halle Bailey announces birth of son

Mon Jan 8, 2024 03:49 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 03:55 PM
Photo: Collected

Halle Bailey, known for her role in "The Little Mermaid," took to Instagram to share her joyous news of welcoming her baby boy, Halo, born in 2023.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Bailey expressed her immense happiness, stating, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son... Welcome to the world, my halo." The heartfelt post showcased Bailey holding her son's hand, adorned with a bracelet bearing his name.

The 23-year-old actress, currently in a relationship with rapper DDG, received praise in the comment section as the rapper referred to her as a "super mom."

The Instagram announcement swiftly gained traction, amassing over 3 million likes, with colleagues and friends flooding the post with congratulatory messages. Rapper Nicki Minaj warmly greeted the newborn, writing, "Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. Congrats, mama!"

Rachel Zegler, star of the "Snow White" reboot, also extended her congratulations to Bailey, welcoming "baby Halo" and applauding the new mother's journey.

Hayao Miyazaki wins first Golden Globe for ‘The Boy and the Heron’
Hayao Miyazaki wins first Golden Globe for ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Bailey rose to international fame following her portrayal of Ariel in Disney's 2023 remake of "The Little Mermaid." Her recent appearance in the 2023 film "The Color Purple," released in the U.S. on Christmas Day, has further solidified her standing in the entertainment industry.

 

