King Charles awards knighthood to Gary Oldman, among other stars

Gary Oldman, the versatile actor who won an Oscar for "Darkest Hour" and captivates viewers in "Slow Horses", has been knighted by King Charles III in the monarch's birthday honours.

Oldman received this award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to acting, marking the first time Buckingham Palace has honoured him in this way. He now finds himself in the distinguished company of performers such as Sir Kenneth Branagh and Sir Daniel Day-Lewis.

Last year, when BBC News asked Oldman why such recognition hadn't come previously, he insisted it hadn't been a matter of turning it down. "You should ask them. No nod from the royals, but there we are. Maybe it's in my future." His future has now arrived.

Oldman was one of 1,215 people recognised by King Charles this year, alongside numerous contributors from film, television, and theatre. Among those knighted were Rufus Norris, the outgoing National Theatre Director, for his service to the stage. David Beckham's knighthood was also made official.

Samantha Morton — recognised for roles in "Minority Report" and "The Walking Dead" — received a CBE, while "Bridgerton's" Adjoa Andoh was made an MBE.

West End legend Elaine Paige, famed for her roles in "Evita and Cats", was honoured with a Damehood. Other performers recognised this year include "The Crown's" Jane Lapotaire (CBE) and Tracy-Ann Oberman of "Friday Night Dinner", who was appointed MBE for her campaigns against antisemitism.

"Strictly Come Dancing's" Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were also made MBEs, and former BBC journalist Martha Kearney received a CBE.

Behind the scenes, key industry figures were recognised for their roles in shaping British television. Stephen Lambert — the award-winning producer responsible for shows like "Undercover Boss" and "The Traitors" — was honoured with an OBE. "Doctor Who" and "Industry" producer Jane Tranter received a CBE.

"For this award to come during 'Bad Wolf's' 10th anniversary is especially meaningful to me. Running 'Bad Wolf' has been the highlight of my career — I've loved all the roles I've had, but this is something truly special." Lambert added, "It's a privilege to be part of a medium that brings people together through stories. This award is a testament to all the talented colleagues and collaborators who make it happen."

Other recipients include BAFTA-winning producer and writer Jeff Pope, recognised with an MBE for his work on films like "Philomena". An OBE was also presented to John Whiston, ITV's soon-to-retire executive responsible for "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale".