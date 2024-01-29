TV & Film
Kajal Arefin Ome breaks his own records with ‘Oshomoy’

On January 18, Kajal Arefin Ome's web-film "Oshomoy" premiered on the OTT platform Bongo, marking a significant milestone in his career. Following its release, the creators announced that the film garnered a subscription from over 300,000 viewers worldwide. In just eight days, "Oshomoy" amassed an impressive 3.5 million minute views across more than 100 countries.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Kajal Arefin Ome's web-series, "Hotel Relax".

Expressing his delight, director Kajal Arefin remarked, "We had high expectations for 'Oshomoy', and the immediate positive response exceeded our hopes. Never did we anticipate surpassing the record set by 'Hotel Relax'. The audience's love and positive reviews are truly heartening. I am optimistic that my wonderful fans will continue to support me in this manner."

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about "Oshomoy", with many viewers highlighting its unique quality of exceptional storytelling within ordinary narratives. The drama masterfully intertwines the lives of middle-class families, private university students, police journalists, chemists, lawyers, and agency owners, providing a rich and diverse narrative experience.

The ensemble cast of "Oshomoy" includes Tariq Anam Khan, Monira Mithu, Iresh Zaker, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, Runa Khan, Intekhab Dinar, Shahed Ali, Shashwta Datta, Shimul Sharma, Lamima Lam, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and others, contributing to the film's overall appeal.

 

