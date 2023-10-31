TV & Film
Jaya's 'Nakshi Kanthar Jamin' triumphs at Busan Peace Film Festival

Jaya Ahsan starrer "Nakshi Kanthar Jamin (A Tale of Two Sisters)" has won the Best Feature Film award at the 14th Busan Peace Film Festival in South Korea.

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Nakshi Kanthar Jamin’ gets censor certificate
Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Nakshi Kanthar Jamin’ gets censor certificate

Out of nearly 700 entries in the Best Feature Film competition category, eight films were selected to vie for the coveted title. "Nakshi Kanthar Jamin" was screened on October 28.

"Receiving this accolade at such a significant festival which celebrates independent artistic cinema is incredibly motivating. The international acclaim amassed by this film, which delves into the historical backdrop of our Liberation War, is equal to recognising the untold stories of our great freedom struggle," said director Akram Khan.

"A Tale of Two Sisters" is based on Hasan Azizul Haq's novel "Bidhobader Kotha", and produced by TM Films' Farzana Munny. The film vividly brings to life the tumultuous days of the 1971 Liberation War.

The remarkable performances of Jaya Ahsan and Seoti as two sisters, alongside the acting prowess of Iresh Zaker and Rawnak Hasan as two brothers, truly breathe life into the narrative. Additionally, two young talents, Dibya Joyti and Soumya Joyti, shine through pivotal roles in this film. 

The accolades don't stop at Busan, as "Nakshi Kanthar Jamin" was previously nominated for the UNESCO Gandhi Medal at India's IFFI, one of Asia's prestigious film festivals. Additionally, the film clinched the third-best film award in the Asian competition at the Bangalore International Film Festival.

