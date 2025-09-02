‘Jaya aar Sharmin’ set for OTT release

2025 continues to be a busy year for Jaya Ahsan, with multiple releases across Bangladesh and West Bengal. Following the theatrical release of "Putulnacher Itikatha" in August, fans who missed "Jaya aar Sharmin" in cinemas will soon get another chance to watch it on OTT.

OTT platform Chorki has included the film in its lineup of September releases, recently teasing glimpses from the project. While the exact streaming date is yet to be announced, the film – directed by Piplu R Khan – was first released in theatres on May 16.

The story centres on two women – Jaya, an actress, and her assistant Sharmin – who are forced into long isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. What begins as a professional relationship gradually turns into a deeper bond as they share stories, cook together, and revisit memories. Yet, Jaya's stardom and Sharmin's ordinary life create an invisible wall that complicates their closeness, capturing the emotional highs and lows of their connection.

Jaya Ahsan plays the role of Jaya, while Mohsina Akhter stars as Sharmin.