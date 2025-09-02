TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:36 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Jaya aar Sharmin’ set for OTT release

Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:36 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:22 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:36 AM
‘Jaya aar Sharmin’ set for OTT release
Photo: Collected

2025 continues to be a busy year for Jaya Ahsan, with multiple releases across Bangladesh and West Bengal. Following the theatrical release of "Putulnacher Itikatha" in August, fans who missed "Jaya aar Sharmin" in cinemas will soon get another chance to watch it on OTT.

OTT platform Chorki has included the film in its lineup of September releases, recently teasing glimpses from the project. While the exact streaming date is yet to be announced, the film – directed by Piplu R Khan – was first released in theatres on May 16.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

The story centres on two women – Jaya, an actress, and her assistant Sharmin – who are forced into long isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. What begins as a professional relationship gradually turns into a deeper bond as they share stories, cook together, and revisit memories. Yet, Jaya's stardom and Sharmin's ordinary life create an invisible wall that complicates their closeness, capturing the emotional highs and lows of their connection.

Read more

Comic series ‘Hit Man’ to feature Niloy and Heme

Jaya Ahsan plays the role of Jaya, while Mohsina Akhter stars as Sharmin.

 

Related topic:
Jaya Aar SharminChorkiJaya AhsanMohsina Akhter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nuhash Humayun ‘Dui Shaw’ to premiere this December with star-studded episodes

8m ago
Shakib Khan is more committed and focused than ever: Jaya Ahsan

‘Taandob’ is a crowd-puller: Jaya Ahsan

2m ago
Shakib Khan is more committed and focused than ever: Jaya Ahsan

Shakib Khan is more committed and focused than ever: Jaya Ahsan

3m ago

‘Jaya Aar Sharmin’, shot during the pandemic, finally sets release date

4m ago
Local Eid releases fare at the box office

Local Eid releases fare at the box office

2m ago
ট্রাম্প-মোদির ফোনকল। প্রতীকী ছবি: কোলাজ
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যে ফোনালাপ পাল্টে দিলো বৈশ্বিক রাজনীতির প্রেক্ষাপট

নিউইয়র্ক টাইমসের প্রতিবেদনে বলা হয়, সেদিনের ফোনালাপটি হয়েছিল ৩৫ মিনিট।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

আজ আরও ৭ রাজনৈতিক দলের সঙ্গে প্রধান উপদেষ্টার বৈঠক

এইমাত্র